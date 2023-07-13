Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023

Nottingham Forest get their pre-season fixtures underway on Saturday when they journey to Meadow Lane to take on Notts County.

This will be the Magpies’ third friendly outing and they will be looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last four meetings.

Notts County secured their return to the EFL last season as they beat Chesterfield on penalties in the National League playoff to clinch promotion to League Two.

The Magpies came from behind twice in the game — including a 107th-minute equalizer from Rúben Rodrigues — to force penalties before Cedwyn Scott netted the decisive spot-kick to hand the 4-3 victory.

Luke Williams’ men had finished second in the National League table with 107 points from 46 matches, missing out on first place to Wrexham by just four points.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest ended a turbulent 2022-23 campaign on a high as they preserved their top-flight status.

Steve Cooper’s men picked up 38 points from 38 matches to finish 16th in the Premier League table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest will now look to pick up from where they dropped off at the tail end last season when they finished the campaign on a four-match unbeaten run.

Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 40 wins from the last 96 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Nottingham Forest boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Notts County have picked up 30 wins since their first encounter in November 1878, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

The Reds are currently on a four-game unbeaten run against Notts County, picking up three wins and one draw since August 2011.

Williams’ men have managed just one win in their last 12 games against Nottingham Forest since 1982 while losing seven and claiming four draws in that time.

Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The full-time result remains somewhat unimportant as both sides look to build fitness ahead of the forthcoming campaign but we expect a thrilling contest nonetheless.

Nottingham Forest boast a superior squad and we are backing them to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Notts County 1-3 Nottingham Forest

Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Nottingham’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Notts County’s last nine outings)

