Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | Serbian SuperLiga 2020-21

The Serbian SuperLiga returns to action this weekend, with the headline fixture involving runaway leaders Red Star Belgrade taking on mid-table Novi Pazar on Sunday.
Red Star Belgrade will come into this game on the back of a 19-match unbeaten run in the SuperLiga. Dejan Stankovic's men are nine points off their nearest rivals - perennial title contenders Partizan Belgrade.
Novi Pazar are also in good form, having lost just once in their last five SuperLiga outings.
Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head
Red Star Belgrade hold the upper hand in the fixture, having won all of their last five outings against Novi Pazar. The last time Novi Pazar got the better of Red Star was way back in the 2014-15 SuperLiga season.
The last time these two clubs met each other was in November last year, with Red Star sealing a comfortable 3-0 win.
Novi Pazar form guide in Serbian SuperLiga: D-W-L-D-D
Red Star Belgrade form guide in Serbian SuperLiga: W-W-W-W-W
Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade Team News
Novi Pazar
The home team do not have any injury concerns or suspensions coming into this game following the winter break.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Red Star Belgrade
Defender Aleksa Vukanovic is carrying a knock from the friendly match against Shakhtar Donetsk and is unlikely to be risked in this game.
Apart from that, Stankovic's men have no injury concerns and no players are unavailable due to suspension.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Aleksa Vukanovic
Suspended: None
Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI
Novi Pazar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Drobnjak(GK), Nikola Vukajlović, Lazar Pajovic, Luka Markovic, Mirza Delmedac, Luka Mecic, Numan Kurdic, Branislav Tomic, Admir Kecap, Dusan Zivic, Milos Rnic
Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zoran Popovic (GK), Mirko Ivanic, Milan Gajic, Marko Gobeljić, Strahinja Eraković, Radovan Pankov, Richmond Boakye, Veljko Simić, Sékou Sanogo, Andrija Radulović, Nemanja Milunović
Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction
The visitors are on course to win their sixth-straight SuperLiga title and will look to hold onto their advantage over Partizan Belgrade.
Novi Pazar will have a hard time entertaining the table-toppers at the Gradski Stadium. Red Star will be red hot favorites to win the game and continue their unbeaten streak.
Prediction: Novi Pazar 0-3 Red Star BelgradePublished 05 Feb 2021, 15:18 IST