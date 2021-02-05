Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | Serbian SuperLiga 2020-21

The Serbian SuperLiga returns to action this weekend, with the headline fixture involving runaway leaders Red Star Belgrade taking on mid-table Novi Pazar on Sunday.

Red Star Belgrade will come into this game on the back of a 19-match unbeaten run in the SuperLiga. Dejan Stankovic's men are nine points off their nearest rivals - perennial title contenders Partizan Belgrade.

Novi Pazar are also in good form, having lost just once in their last five SuperLiga outings.

The team started training in Cyprus to get ready for second half of the season. We've got AC Milan in the Europa League in a month! #FKCZ https://t.co/RCfKRof9Qn — Red Star English (@RedStarEnglish) January 12, 2021

Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

Red Star Belgrade hold the upper hand in the fixture, having won all of their last five outings against Novi Pazar. The last time Novi Pazar got the better of Red Star was way back in the 2014-15 SuperLiga season.

The last time these two clubs met each other was in November last year, with Red Star sealing a comfortable 3-0 win.

Novi Pazar form guide in Serbian SuperLiga: D-W-L-D-D

Red Star Belgrade form guide in Serbian SuperLiga: W-W-W-W-W

Nemanja Milunovic has been a class-apart in SuperLiga this season.

Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

Novi Pazar

The home team do not have any injury concerns or suspensions coming into this game following the winter break.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Red Star Belgrade

Defender Aleksa Vukanovic is carrying a knock from the friendly match against Shakhtar Donetsk and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Apart from that, Stankovic's men have no injury concerns and no players are unavailable due to suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aleksa Vukanovic

Suspended: None

FULL TIME | Crvena zvezda and Shakhtar Donetsk play out a goalless draw in what felt like a competitive game. We return to @SuperLigaSrbija action next week. Let's go, red and whites! #fkcz 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QRa98zW7sA — FK Crvena zvezda in English (@crvenazvezda_en) January 31, 2021

Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

Novi Pazar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Drobnjak(GK), Nikola Vukajlović, Lazar Pajovic, Luka Markovic, Mirza Delmedac, Luka Mecic, Numan Kurdic, Branislav Tomic, Admir Kecap, Dusan Zivic, Milos Rnic

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zoran Popovic (GK), Mirko Ivanic, Milan Gajic, Marko Gobeljić, Strahinja Eraković, Radovan Pankov, Richmond Boakye, Veljko Simić, Sékou Sanogo, Andrija Radulović, Nemanja Milunović

Novi Pazar vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

The visitors are on course to win their sixth-straight SuperLiga title and will look to hold onto their advantage over Partizan Belgrade.

Novi Pazar will have a hard time entertaining the table-toppers at the Gradski Stadium. Red Star will be red hot favorites to win the game and continue their unbeaten streak.

Prediction: Novi Pazar 0-3 Red Star Belgrade