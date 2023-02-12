"Now it’s about getting more" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues a new challenge to in-form star Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged Marcus Rashford to maintain his sensational form and to keep adding goals to his already impressive tally this season.

The England international was on the scoresheet yet again on Wednesday night (February 8) as Manchester United were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Leeds United.

Following a poor season last year, he has turned his career around and has been an integral reason why Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League and in a Carabao Cup final. He has scored an impressive 20 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions this season. He also has seven goal contributions in his last eight Premier League games.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping his form continues as they look to win trophies and qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. He is set to overtake his highest-ever goal tally of 22 in a season.

Ahead of his side's return fixture this afternoon against Leeds (February 12), manager Erik ten Hag has urged Rashford to keep going. On his matchday Q&A, he said:

“[There is] much more to come [from Marcus] and we have months to play, important months, we have to get into a position where we can win trophies, till now, where we are, Marcus has a big impact in this season.

“I remember at the start of the season, I was questioning can he score 20 goals, now he has that marker, he has scored 20 goals, but now it’s about getting more.

He added:

“He has to challenge himself to get 30 or 35, but most focus has to be on the next goal and if you be in that focus, you will see where you end up. But most important, finally, is that we win as a team.”

Dwight Yorke claims Marcus Rashford would make it into Manchester United Treble-winning squad

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has said that nobody from the current squad would make it into the infamous 1999 Treble-winning starting XI but has claimed Marcus Rashford would make the bench.

Rashford has been in sensational form this season and Yorke has been impressed with him. He told OLBG:

“Most players I played with would get into this current Manchester United team, but no player would make it into my ‘99 team.

“Even Marcus Rashford would have no chance, he would not get over the likes Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, no chance. We were treble winners, you don't become treble winners if you're not proper players."

He added:

“Rashford would have to sit on the bench behind me and Andy Cole. Marcus Rashford still has the potential to be that quality of player to play in my treble team, I've said for the last two years that he's the best Manchester United player by a mile. In terms of natural ability, he is top draw.”

