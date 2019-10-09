NTSC’s Damus, Rodriguez Earn League One Golden Boot, Assists Champion

Ronaldo Damus

USL League One announced on Monday its first official awards for 2019 as North Texas SC’s Ronaldo Damus claimed the league’s inaugural Golden Boot award and teammate Arturo Rodriguez claimed the Assists Champion award after leading their side to the top of the regular season standings and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming USL League One Playoffs.

Greenville Triumph SC’s Dallas Jaye was also honored, with the Guam international taking the league’s Golden Glove award for the best goals-against average during the regular season, a mark that helped Greenville also earn its place in the postseason.

Ronaldo Damus

A Haitian international, Damus recorded 16 goals in 20 appearances for North Texas in his first professional season. Continuing the success in front of goal he’s produced since joining the FC Dallas Academy two years ago, Damus was recently named the No. 1 player in the 2019 USL 20 Under 20, with his scoring rate of a goal every 87 minutes the best in the league.

Arturo Rodriguez

A key figure in Damus’ success was Rodriguez, who led the league with 10 assists as he proved the main hub of creativity in NTSC attack. Rodriguez also led the league with 72 chances created as he played in every game of the regular season for NTSC, which led the league with 53 goals.

Dallas Jaye

Jaye claimed the League One Golden Glove as he posted a 0.78 goals-against average, making 27 appearances across the regular season. Jaye’s 13 clean sheets also led the league as he helped Greenville to a third-place finish, recording 47 saves as part of a defensive unit that conceded only 22 goals in 28 regular season games.

The 2019 USL League One Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Assists Champion are the opening three awards that will be presented by the league this year. League One’s Most Valuable Player, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and the USL League One All-League Teams will be announced later this month.