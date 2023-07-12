Nublense vs Audax Italiano Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14, 2023

Nublense host Audax Italiano at the Estadio Ester Roa in the Copa Sudamericana on Friday (July 14).

Both teams from Chile are set to renew hostilities following a Primera Division clash in April that ended in favour of Audax 5-2. The meeting took place at the Estadio Ester Roa where the sides face off next. Nublense also lost at home 2-1 against Audax in their previous meeting in July last year.

Diablos Rojos manager Jaime García says that they're not necessarily seeking revenge for their two previous losses, but that they would “not accept another humiliation in front of home fans”. However, Nublense have not displayed convincing form, with three draws and two losses in their last five games.

Audaz, meanwhile, lost their last two games and will seek to stem the bleeding on the road. While Nublense qualified for the knockout round playoffs as Copa Libertadores group stage third-placed team, Audax made it as Copa Sudamericana group stage runners-up.

Both sides are in search of a ticket to the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16. They are competing in the knockout round playoffs for the first time, and neither side have reached the Round of 16 before.

On the home front, Los Tanos are 11th with 19 points in the Chilean Primera Division, while Nublense (18 pts) are two places behind.

Nublense vs Audax Italiano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nublense have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games against Audax.

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games with Audax.

Nublense have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Audax have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

Nublense have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Audax have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Nublense: L-L-D-D-D; Audax: L-L-D-W-W

Nublense vs Audax Italiano Prediction

Patricio Rubio is Nublense’s main attacking threat, with six goals in the domestic league this season. He netted once in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

Meanwhile, the Argentine duo of Gonzalo Ríos and Gonzalo Sosa have emerged as mainstays for Audax this term, scoring six goals apiece.

Nublense are feeling the pressure to avoid more humiliation against Audax, so they should prevail narrowly this time.

Prediction: Nublense 2-1 Audax Italiano

Nublense vs Audax Italiano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nublense

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nublense to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Audax to score - Yes

