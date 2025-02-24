Nublense vs Boston River Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Nublense play Boston River at the Estadio Municipal Nelson Oyarzun Arenas in the Copa Libertadores second round second leg on Wednesday. The first leg saw the hosts lose 1-0 at the Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, in Uruguay.

Boston toiled until the 77th minute before opening the scoring through Juan Manuel Gutierrez from the spot. While a big win was predicted for the Uruguayan side, they managed only a soiltary goal.

Diablos Rojos will hope to replicate their impressive performance in the return fixture but could face resistance from Boston. The push to score could expose Nublense to counterattacks from Boston’s pacy wingers. Netting two goals without conceding could be a daunting task.

Boston, meanwhile, were probably not expecting the level of resistance they faced in the first leg. That could help them draw up a new plan for the second leg. They have a lead, but it's too slender to count on, expecially away from home.

River have been enduring a dismal away streak, going winless in five matches. They opened their domestic campaign in the Uruguayan top flight with a 2-0 defeat against Defence Sporting and are winless in four outings.

Nublense vs Boston River Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nublense have won thrice and lost four times in their last 10 matches across competitions.

The hossts have won twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Nublense have scored six goals and conceded 11 in their last five matches across competitions.

Boston have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Nublense have won once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Boston in the said period.

Form Guide: Nublense: D-L-L-D-W; Boston: L-W-D-D-L

Nublense vs Boston River Prediction

Nublense are determined to progress beyond this stage by scoring two unanswered goals. Boston, meanwhile, face the dilemma of protecting their slim lead or seek for more goals to secure an aggregate win.

Nevertheless, Nublense are expected to come out on top based on their home advantage.

Prediction: Nublense 2-0 Boston

Nublense vs Boston River Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nublense

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Nublense to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Boston to score - No

