Nublense vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Nublense host LDU Quito in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 on Thursday (August 3).

Nublense are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at O'Higgins in the Chilean Primera Division last weekend. Brian Blando put his side ahead in the 39th minute after they had missed a penalty. However, a second-half brace from Patricio Rubio helped Nublense leave with all three points.

Quito, meanwhile, have not been in action since wrapping up their Sudamericana group stage campaign with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Cesar Vallejo in June. Jhojan Julio, Alexander Alvarado and Lisandro Alzugaray scored to inspire their team to victory.

Nublense finished third in their group in the Copa Libertadores and subsequently dropped into the Copa Sudamericana. They saw off fellow Chilean side Audax Italiano with a 1-0 aggregate win in the playoffs to qualify for the Round of 16.

LDU booked their spot at this stage of the competition after finishing top of Group A with 12 points from six games.

Nublense vs LDU Quito Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

LDU are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, drawing seven.

Nublense are winless in five home games, drawing four.

LDU have drawn four of their last five away games, with the last four seeing goals at both ends.

Nublense's last six home games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Nublense vs LDU Quito Prediction

Nublense have had an eventful route to get to this stage and will look to count on their home advantage.

LDU, for their part, have not been in action for two months. This lack of action could be detrimental to their hopes of extending their stay in the continent.

Both sides have shown a penchant for drawing games. That trend could continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Nublense 1-1 LDU

Nublense vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (LDU have drawn four of their last five away games.)

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals (Nublense's last six home games across competitions have produced less than three goals.)

Tip 4 - Both teams to score (LDU's last four games have had goals at both of ends.)