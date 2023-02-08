Nurnberg vs Dusseldorf Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8, 2023

Nurnberg host Dusseldorf at the Max-Morlock Stadion in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Nurnberg are currently 16th in the 2. Bundesliga, one point away from safety. Markus Weinzierl's side have faltered recently, having lost their last two games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Dusseldorf, on the other hand, are currently 6th in the 2. Bundesliga, seven points off 3rd placed Heidenheim. Daniel Thioune's side have been in terrible form of late, having lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Nurnberg on Wednesday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and progress to the next round of the competition and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Nurnberg vs Dusseldorf Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Nurnberg have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Dusseldorf winning only one.

Nurnberg came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2022. Kwadwo Duah's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Nurnberg have the worst attack in the 2. Bundesliga, having only scored 16 goals in their 19 games so far this season.

Dusseldorf have the 7th best attack in the 2. Bundesliga, having scored 30 goals in their 19 games so far this season.

Nurnberg vs Dusseldorf Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

Christian Mathenia, Erik Wekesser, Jannes-Killian Horn, James Lawrence and Tim Handwerker are unavailable for Nurnberg. Meanwhile, Dusseldorf will be without Kwadwo Baah, Matthias Zimmermann and Nicolas Gavory due to injury.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on form, given the difference in how their seasons have gone so far. We predict a tight game, with Dusseldorf coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Nurnberg 0-1 Dusseldorf

Nurnberg vs Dusseldorf Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dusseldorf Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Nurnberg have only managed to score 16 league goals in 19 games so far this campaign, while Dusseldorf have scored 30)

Tip 3 - 3 or more bookings in the game (Nurnberg are the 3rd most booked side in the 2. Bundesliga with 46 bookings, while Dusseldorf are 5th with 45)

