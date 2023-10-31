Nurnberg vs Rostock Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023

Nurnberg welcome Hansa Rostock to the Max-Morlock Stadion for an all-2. Bundesliga clash in the DFB Pokal Second Round on Wednesday (November 1).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Holstein Kiel in the 2. Bundesliga on Sunday. Tim Handwerker and Can Uzun scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Hansa, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 loss at Wehen in league action last weekend. They missed the chance to take the lead when Christian Kinsombi missed a 32nd-minute penalty. Ivan Prtajin made them pay by netting an 89th-minute winner off the bench.

The Ostseestädter booked their spot at this stage of the Pokal with a shootout win over FSV Franfurt in the first round in August. Nurnberg, meanwhile, qualified with a 9-1 away thrashing of Oberneuland.

Nurnberg vs Rostock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nurnberg have nine wins and seven losses from their last 23 games against Hansa.

Their most recent meeting in July 2023 saw Hansa claim a 2-0 home win on the opening day of the current campaign.

Hansa have lost six of their last seven games, winning one.

Their last five meetings have produced less than three goals.

Nurnberg's last four games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Nurnberg's five home games this season have had goals scored at both ends.

Nurnberg vs Rostock Prediction

Nurnberg have won three of their last four league games and are unbeaten in five home games. They enter the game as the favourites and will have revenge on their minds for their loss this season to Rostock.

Hansa, meanwhile, started the season with a comfortable win over Nurnberg in their season opener, but things have gone awry for Alois Schwartz's side since then.

Expect the hosts o claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nurnberg 2-1 Rostock

Nurnberg vs Rostock Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nurnberg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Nurnberg to win or draw