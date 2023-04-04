Nurnberg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2023 

Nurnberg host Stuttgart at the Max-Morlock-Stadion on Wednesday (April 5) in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals.
The hosts opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over amateur outfit Kaan-Marienborn before beating Waldhof Mannheim 1-0 in the next round. Nurnberg drew 1-1 against Fortuna Dusseldorf in the last 16 before prevailing on penalties to reach their first DFB-Pokal quarterfinals since the 2010-11 season.
Stuttgart, meanwhile, beat Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round before thrashing Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 in the next. They then registered a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Paderborn, thanks to late goals from Gil Dias and Serhou Guirassy.
The visitors have endured a poor league campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Bruno Labbadia. They will hope for better luck in the cup under new boss Sebastian Hoeness.
Nurnberg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 30 meetings between Nurnberg and Stuttgart, who lead 15-6.
- The visitors have won their last three games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last seven.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture since 2016.
- Six of Nurnberg's eight league wins this season have come at home.
- The Reds are the only side in the Bundesliga this season yet to win on the road.
- Stuttgart have scored 29 league goals this season. Only Schalke (21) have scored fewer.
Nurnberg vs Stuttgart Prediction
Nurnberg's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back unbeaten outings. They have won four of their last five home games.
Stuttgart, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in five games. They are, however, the stronger side and should come out on top.
Prediction: Nurnberg 1-2 Stuttgart
Nurnberg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six competitive games.)