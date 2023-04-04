Nurnberg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2023 

Nurnberg host Stuttgart at the Max-Morlock-Stadion on Wednesday (April 5) in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over amateur outfit Kaan-Marienborn before beating Waldhof Mannheim 1-0 in the next round. Nurnberg drew 1-1 against Fortuna Dusseldorf in the last 16 before prevailing on penalties to reach their first DFB-Pokal quarterfinals since the 2010-11 season.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, beat Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round before thrashing Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 in the next. They then registered a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Paderborn, thanks to late goals from Gil Dias and Serhou Guirassy.

The visitors have endured a poor league campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Bruno Labbadia. They will hope for better luck in the cup under new boss Sebastian Hoeness.

Nurnberg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Nurnberg and Stuttgart, who lead 15-6.

The visitors have won their last three games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture since 2016.

Six of Nurnberg's eight league wins this season have come at home.

The Reds are the only side in the Bundesliga this season yet to win on the road.

Stuttgart have scored 29 league goals this season. Only Schalke (21) have scored fewer.

Nurnberg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Nurnberg's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back unbeaten outings. They have won four of their last five home games.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in five games. They are, however, the stronger side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Nurnberg 1-2 Stuttgart

Nurnberg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six competitive games.)

