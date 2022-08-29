Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney prediction, preview, team news and more | Australia Cup 2022

Oakleigh Cannons will play host to Sydney FC at Jack Edwards Reserve in the Australia Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Oakleigh Cannons began their journey in the round of 32, crushing Bonnyrigg White Eagles 5-0 to qualify for the round of 16. They overcame the Brisbane City challenge after a fiercely contested game that ended in a penalty shootout which went in their favor 5-3.
The Cannons are set to take on one of the strongest teams in the country. Sydney are a top tier A-League side while Oakleigh Cannons compete in the regional NPL Victoria. Despite that, coach Chris Taylor believes it’s not the final chapter of their fairytale campaign.
Sydney FC had a shaky start following a 3-3 draw against Central Coast Mariners which was decided by a penalty shootout, won by Sydney 3-1. In round of 16, the Sky Blues edged Bentleigh Greens 2-1 to set up a date with Oakleigh Cannons in the quarterfinals.
Sydney have won the Australia Cup once, in 2017, and have been runners-up twice alongside a record four A-League titles. They come into the clash as outright favorites but facing Oakleigh Cannons at Jack Edwards Reserve could level the playing field.
We are unsure whether the 4,000 capacity crowd at Jack Edwards Reserve can unsettle Sydney, who are used to playing in front of 10 times that many supporters.
Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney Head-to-Head
The teams will be meeting each other for the first time.
Oakleigh Cannons form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W
Sydney form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L
Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney News
Oakleigh Cannons
Oakleigh Cannons’ three new signings have been exceptional since their arrival, scoring the most goals as well as delivering the most assists. Centre-forward Nicolas Niagorian, and midfielders Scott Lochhead and Daniel Clark will likely spearhead the team against Sydney.
Injury: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Unavailable: None.
Sydney
Centre-forward Patrick Wood will hope to end his goal drought against Oakleigh Cannons, while attacking midfielder Max Burgess is upbeat about improving his tally.
Injury: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Unavailable: None.
Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney Predicted Xls
Oakleigh Cannons (4-2-3-1): Nick Feely (GK), Anthony Pantazopoulos, Oskar Dillon, Aryn Williams, Matthew Foschini, Tyson Holmes, Oliver Kubilay, Scott Lochhead, Daniel Clark, Joe Knowles, Nicolas Niagorian
Sydney (4-1-4-1): Tom Heward-Belle (GK), James Donachie, Aaron Gurd, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant, Patrick Yazbek, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Anthony Cáceres, Alex Parsons, Max Burgess, Patrick Wood
Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney Prediction
Oakleigh Cannons are yet to win the Australia Cup. They have not even come close. However, here comes an opportunity to make a national statement to boost their reputation in the country’s football system.
Sydney are expected to win thanks to a stronger outfit composed of top players.
Prediction: Oakleigh Cannons 1-3 Sydney
