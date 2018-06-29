Interesting Pattern: Pep Guardiola connection with the World Cup winners

We all love a good conspiracy theory. In this article, we reveal the truth behind Pep Guardiola's connection with the World Cup winners. He is one of the best players of his generation. He spent most of his career at FC Barcelona. He was also the part of John Cyruff "Dream Team" that won the Barcelona's first European Cup in 1992. As a manager, he has won 24 trophies, and he is arguably one of the most influential and successful managers of all time.

Hypothesis: Since 2002, World Cup followed him wherever he went. The country in which Pep has played or managed has always won the next edition of World Cup, whether it was Italy in 2006, Spain in 2010 or Germany in 2014

In my opinion, this is not just a coincidence barring the 2006 World Cup. He managed Barcelona from 2008 to 2012 and seven players of his team were in the starting lineup for Spain in 2010 World Cup final. He had his philosophy instilled in the players. Although he was the manager of Bayern Munich for one season, the players like Neuer, Schweinsteiger, Kroos, Muller, Gotze, Lahm and Boateng proved to be the key assets in Germany World Cup run. Seven of his team players started for Germany in 2014 final. At both clubs, Guardiola bought a playing style that was used heavily by both Low and Del Bosque.

Let's unmask his bond with World Cup in detail.

Italy 2006 World Cup

Pep Guardiola played for AS Roma from 2002 to 2003, an Italian club based in the capital of Italy. He also played for Al-Ahil, a Qatari club from 2003 to 2005 and for Mexican club Dorados from 2005-2006. In short, Pep played in three countries before the start of 2006 World Cup, namely Italy, Mexico, and Qatar.

Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup and out of these three, Italy and Mexico qualified for the 2006 World Cup. They were certainly not picked out as one of the pre-tournament favorites in the build-up to the World Cup.

What do we need to satisfy our hypothesis?

We need Italy or Mexico to win the 2006 edition of the World Cup. It was Italy who won the 2006 edition of the World Cup by defeating France in a penalty shootout. Thus our hypothesis turned out to be true.