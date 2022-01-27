"Obviously, I am the captain of the club" - Harry Maguire talks about his responsibilities at Manchester United

Harry Maguire has said he has a tremendous responsibility to help youngsters coming into the first team with him being Manchester United captain and a senior player of the squad.

The Red Devils are renowned for giving first-team opportunities to their youngsters. In recent history, the club has seen players like Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford become first-team regulars. Even this season, 19-year-old Swedish winger Anthony Elanga has broken into the team under Ralf Rangnick.

Maguire believes it is the senior players' duty to make these youngsters comfortable as it can be daunting to represent a huge club like Manchester United. Speaking on the club's official channel, Harry Maguire said:

“Obviously, I’m the captain of the club and, when players make their debuts, I feel a big responsibility to help them and speak with them because I know what it feels like as that young boy. I was there a few years ago now.”

"There are nerves and there are pressures with playing for a club like Manchester United and, on and off the field, it’s really important for us senior lads to guide these players and give them the best opportunity to go and perform well."

He added:

"We give them those words of encouragement and we also put a lot of demands on them too, especially in training. We expect them to work hard and to get stuck in and to not be afraid of anybody or anything, and to play with no fear. So it’s really important that they keep working and pushing and we’ve got a lot of senior lads at the club now to help and guide them, and to help them improve the squad which is the ultimate aim for us."

Harry Maguire has not had the best of the seasons for Manchester United

Harry Maguire has struggled for consistency during the course of the 2021-22 season. The 28-year-old defender has been quite error prone this season. The club captain made some high-profile errors during United's defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool earlier in the campaign.

Maguire was also sent off during their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford which turned out to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final game in charge. The Norwegian was sacked after the defeat.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Harry Maguire: “Obviously, I’m the captain of the club and, when players make their debuts, I feel a big responsibility to help them and speak with them because I know what it feels like as that young boy. I was there a few years ago now.” [MU] 🗣 Harry Maguire: “Obviously, I’m the captain of the club and, when players make their debuts, I feel a big responsibility to help them and speak with them because I know what it feels like as that young boy. I was there a few years ago now.” [MU] 🗣 Harry Maguire: “There are nerves and there are pressures with playing for a club like #mufc and, on and off the field, it’s really important for us senior lads to guide these players and give them the best opportunity to go and perform well.” [MU] twitter.com/utddistrict/st… 🗣 Harry Maguire: “There are nerves and there are pressures with playing for a club like #mufc and, on and off the field, it’s really important for us senior lads to guide these players and give them the best opportunity to go and perform well.” [MU] twitter.com/utddistrict/st…

Harry Maguire was benched in Manchester United's recent game against Aston Villa and made only a late substitute appearance against Brentford.

Also Read Article Continues below

Maguire has made 22 appearances for United this season and has scored one goal.

Edited by S Chowdhury