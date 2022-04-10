"Obviously mid-table"- Gary Lineker aims cheeky dig at Manchester United after damaging 1-0 Everton defeat

Former Premier League striker Gary Lineker has labeled Manchester United a 'mid-table' club after their 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. The Red Devils headed into the game on the back of just one win in their last four Premier League games. Ralf Rangnick's side were in desperate need of a victory to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

Everton, on the other hand, headed into the game on the back of five defeats in their last six games in all competitions. The Toffees are languishing in seventeenth place in the league table. Despite their dismal run of form, Frank Lampard's side enjoyed an impressive start to the game and were rewarded for their hard work when Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 27th minute.

Manchester United dominated possession throughout the game but were unable to cause Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford any problems. Gary Lineker branded United a 'mid-table' club after their disappointing performance.

"Good evening. It's with a heavy heart that I bring you the Match of the Day running order this evening. We start, listen, Everton 1-0 Manchester United. Now a great result for Everton, a hugely important game at the bottom of the table, Manchester United obviously mid-table, but that leads," said Lineker on Match of the Day as per The Daily Star.

The Red Devils suffered their eighth defeat in the Premier League this season and currently lie in seventh place in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham. Ralf Rangnick's side still have to face Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal before the end of the season, and have therefore been tipped to miss out on a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Manchester United's next manager must be given time to rebuild the club

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are close to finalizing the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager. The Dutch manager is expected to take over the reins at Old Trafford from Rangnick this summer.

Ten Hag is likely to have his work cut out at Old Trafford as the Red Devils are currently a club in turmoil on the pitch. The Premier League giants lack cohesion, unity, and a style of football.

They also possess a number of players who are underperforming and are desperately short of confidence. The club also lacks quality in a number of key areas on the pitch. Manchester United must give Erik ten Hag time to rebuild the squad similar to the way Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal.

