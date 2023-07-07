Odd BK vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

Odd BK will host Bodo/Glimt at the Skagerak Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Eliteserien campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and currently sit in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 2-1 by Haugesund in their last game, conceding twice after Sondre Solholm Johansen had opened the scoring in the first half with his maiden goal for the club.

Odd sit mid-table in ninth place with 16 points from 13 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong campaign so far and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of a third Eliteserien title. They played out a 2-2 draw against defending champions Molde in their last match, with Faris Moumbagna and Ulrik Saltnes getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn a two-goal deficit.

The visitors sit atop the Eliteserien standings with 32 points from 13 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways in the competition this weekend and strengthen their grip at the top.

Odd BK vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 meetings between Odd and Glimt. Both sides have won 15 games apiece while their other five matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their previous three.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Odd's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Glimt have the best offensive record in the Norwegian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 34.

Odd BK vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Odd's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will aim to bounce back here. They have lost just one home game this season and will be hopeful of a result here.

Glimt are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last 14 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Odd BK 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Odd BK vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last nine matchups)

