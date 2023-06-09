With disappointment from their NM Cup exit still lingering in the air, Odds take on Molde FK in round 10 of the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday (June 11).

Odds were sent packing from the NM Cup on Wednesday following a 3-1 loss to Sarpsborg. That followed a 4-1 defeat against Sandefjord Fotball in the Eliteserien on June 4, which snapped their three-game unbeaten run.

Pal Arne Johansen’s side are 11th in the standings, level on ten points with ninth-placed Valerenga IF.

Molde, meanwhile, booked their spot in the fourth round of the NM Cup last time out with a narrow 1-0 win over Kristiansund. Pal Arne Johansen’s have now won their last five games across competitions, including league wins over Sandefjord and Vikings.

With 16 points from ten games, Molde are fourth in the Eliteserien, level on points with fifth-placed Lillestrom.

Odds vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Molde boasts a superior record in the fixture, winning 21 of the last 47 meetings.

Odds have picked up 12 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Molde are unbeaten in their last six visits to the Skagerak Arena, winning four times since a 2-0 loss in May 2016.

Johansen’s men are winless in four Eliteserien games, claiming a point from a possible 12.

Molde are on a run of five wins across competitions since a 3-1 defeat to Aalesunds on May 16.

Odds vs Molde Prediction

While Odds will look to find their feet, they face a Molde side who firing on all cylinders. The visitors are on a dominant run in the fixture and should out on top once again.

Prediction: Odds 1-3 Molde

Odds vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde

Tip 2: First to score - Molde (Moe’s side have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Odds.)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

