Odion Ighalo reveals signing for Manchester United is a dream come true

Odion Ighalo has joined Manchester United on loan for the rest of the season

Odion Ighalo has revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that signing for Manchester United is like a dream come true for him, .

The Nigerian, who was signed by the Red Devils on a loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua for the remainder of the season on deadline day, arrived in Manchester on Sunday to join up with his new club.

The Red Devils were linked with a host of strikers last month, while also carrying out negotiations with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes.

Once the Portuguese completed his move to Old Trafford, United stepped up their efforts to sign a striker in order to provide cover for Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman had aggravated his back injury last month and is not expected to return to action until the month of April, thus leaving United seriously short of attacking options, having previously decided not to replace Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

Manchester United attempted to sign Bournemouth’s Joshua King and also enquired about Southampton’s Danny Ings on deadline day. However, the club ultimately settled on Ighalo before the close of the transfer window.

Ighalo says he always dreamt of playing for Manchester United

The Nigerian might not have turned too many heads when Manchester United signed him, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed happy to have secured his signature. And Ighalo certainly appeared over the moon when asked about the transfer after he landed on Manchester Airport. The Nigerian reflected on his “crazy” move and said that he was relishing the opportunity to play for the Red Devils.

"It's been crazy you know. I'm happy to be in Manchester first and this is a great opportunity for me. I'm grateful to God and to my agent and to the coach who's given me the opportunity to be here, to walk out with the team and finish very well this season."

Ighalo also revealed that he had always dreamt of playing for Manchester United since he was a kid.

"It's a dream come true because since I was a kid, I've always dreamed about Man United. But this is reality now, so I can't say much until I get started."

The Nigerian also informed that he was looking to catch up with his new teammates on Monday. Ighalo could be an interesting option for Solskjaer and will be competing with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial for a place in the starting XI.

