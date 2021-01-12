Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Odisha FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Having broken their losing streak, Odisha FC have got a huge boost after a horrific start to the season. Stuart Baxter's side is looking composed and assertive in its team cohesion and tactical applicability. Odisha FC are placed at the bottom of the table with 6 points from 10 games but are unbeaten in their last two fixtures.

Chennaiyin FC have had a shaky ISL season so far. The Marina Machans showed glimpses of their quality but have been highly inconsistent. They are placed 8th in the standings with 11 points from 10 games. They are winless in their last four fixtures.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC have faced each other on three occasions. Chennaiyin FC have never managed to beat the Juggernauts. The Bhubaneswar-based side has won once while the other two fixtures ended in a draw.

The most recent contest between the two teams was on 10th January 2021, in Bambolim, which was a 0-0 draw.

Odisha FC form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Chennaiyin FC FC form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Odisha FC

Odisha FC Head Coach Stuart Baxter will miss the services of Jacob Tratt. The Australian centre-back, who was used as a right-back in the last game, is suspended for accumulating four yellow cards. The rest of the squad is available.

Chennaiyin FC

Esmael Goncalves is not expected to play any part in the fixture due to match fitness issues. Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out of the league while Manuel Lanzarote is yet to reach Goa.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted XIs

Odisha FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

Chennaiyin FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

Odisha FC are slowly growing in confidence after their first win of the season. Stuart Baxter's side has eventually settled down and has shown a disciplined approach to the game.

Chennaiyin FC will continue to miss the services of Rafael Crivellaro in the midfield. The Marina Machans have a lot of quality which can be detrimental to Odisha FC's chances of winning.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC