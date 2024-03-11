Odisha vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Odisha will welcome the Central Coast Mariners to Kalinga Stadium in the second leg of the AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinals on Thursday.

The two teams met in Gosford last week, with the Mariners recording a thumping 4-0 home win in the first leg. Mikael Doka scored a brace, while Storm Roux and Ronald Barcellos added goals in the second half. The hosts did not play in the Indian Super League over the weekend and are well-rested for the home leg, as they look to reduce the deficit.

The visitors continued their winning run in the A-League on Sunday, recording a 3-0 away win over Macarthur. Barcellos was on the scoresheet again, while Josh Nisbet and Ryan Edmondson scored in the first and second half, respectively. The win propelled them to the top of the league standings.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently, suffering two defeats on the trot. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, with that win coming at home against East Bengal.

Odisha vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week, with the Mariners recording a home win. Odisha will look to return the favor in this match.

The visitors are on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

The hosts conceded four goals for the first time in the first leg since a 4-0 away loss to Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup group-stage campaign opener.

Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last 11 away games in all competitions, recording nine goals and keeping eight clean sheets.

Odisha are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in all competitions, failing to score just once in that period.

Odisha vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Kalinga Warriors have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, scoring four goals while conceding eight times. They have won 10 of their last 12 home games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. They scored seven goals in their last two home games in the AFC Cup, so, they still have a narrow hope of overturning a four-goal deficit.

The Mariners have enjoyed a good run of form recently, registering seven consecutive wins. They have scored 17 goals in that period while conceding just twice. They have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight away games and will look to produce another solid defensive performance.

Ronald Barcellos and Ryan Edmondson were handed starts in their league meeting against Macarthur on Sunday. They were both on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win and are expected to retain their place in the starting XI in this match.

Considering the visitors' current form and winning streak, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Odisha 1-3 Central Coast Mariners

Odisha vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joshua Nisbet to score or assist any time - Yes