"Of all the strikers I have seen, for me he was the best" - When Lionel Messi named best forward he has ever seen

Lionel Messi once hailed former Brazi striker Ronaldo Nazario as the best he had ever seen. The Argentine himself is regarded as one of the finest ever players in the beautiful game's history.

In his illustrious career spanning more than two decades, the 37-year-old Messi has scored goals galore for club and country. With 860 goals, the Argentine is only behind his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo (935) in the all-time scorers' list.

However, with 46 titles, Messi is the game's most successful player, winning a plethora of big titles for club and country. He's a four-time UEFA Champions Legue and 10-time La Liga winner and has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina, among others.

While he was at Barcelona, Messi told TyC Sports iin 2020 about Ronaldo Nazario:

“Ronaldo Nazario was a phenomenom. Of all the strikers I have seen, for me he was the best. An impressive player from any aspect.”

Although Nazario didn't post prolific numbers like Messi or Ronaldo, the Brazilian was a menace for defences with his race pace and finishing ability whenever he was fit. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner played for some of the top clubs in the world like Real Madrid and AC Milan, to name a few.

How has Lionel Messi fared this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in the midst of a solid sophomore season with Inter Miami, his second full season in Americaan football since arriving in the summer of 2023 after two decades in Europe.

In 17 games across competitions, the Argentina captain has bagged 10 goals and three assists. He has scored five times apiece in the MLS - where the Herons are sixth in the Eastern Conference - and the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Javier Mascherano's side lost 5-1 on aggregate to Vancouver in the semi-finals.

Messi, though, hasn't scored in his last two league outings, with the Herons losing one and drawing the other, to slip seven points off leaders Philadelphia, but with a game in hand.

