OFFICIAL: Barcelona complete signing of Brazilian star

Barcelona have finally completed the signing of their long term target

Valverde will be hoping that Paulinho is just one among the many arrivals before the transfer window ends

There has been a pressing need for Barcelona to strengthen their midfield and it seems like the Catalan giants have taken their first step towards that by signing former Tottenham star Paulinho. The combative Brazilian midfielder had long been linked with a move to Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande coach Luis Felipe Scolari confirmed the switch:

"Paulinho is a player with high individual quality, he is an outstanding player, both for his club and for the national team,"

"The high price paid by Barcelona in order to sign him is a strong recognition of Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club. We wish him all the best and that he can embrace a bright future."

Barcelona activated Paulinho's release clause of €40 million, after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

Paulinho will be hoping to settle in quickly at Barcelona

The 29-year-old Brazilian joined Guangzhou Evergrande after a disappointing two-year spell at Premier League side Tottenham. However, he soon rediscovered his form and was an integral part of the team as they won back-to-back League titles and even claimed the Asian Champions League.

His impressive form even earned him a recall to the Brazil national team and now Barcelona think that the all action displays of Paulinho can certainly add an extra dimension to their jaded midfield this season.

Barcelona have not had a good transfer window so far. After losing out on Neymar for a world record fee of €222 million, the Blaugrana have struggled to make signings and get in fresh faces to the club.

However, with the signing of Paulinho, Valverde and the Barcelona board will be hoping that he is just one among many other arrivals before the transfer window ends. Paulinho could be used as an alternative to Sergio Busquets or even Andre Gomes and his skill and never say die attitude will definitely add some steel to the Barca midfield.

While Barcelona are on the lookout for Neymar replacements, the signing of Paulinho could prove to be important in the bigger scheme of things. The arrival of Matic seems to have really gelled the Manchester United squad together and Valverde will be hoping that Paulinho will have a similar effect at the Camp Nou.