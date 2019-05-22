Official: Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of Thorgan Hazard

Thorgan Hazard after signing for Borussia Dortmund

What's the story?

German giants Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of 26-year-old Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Mönchengladbach for a transfer fee believed to be north of €30 million. He comes in as a replacement for the departing Christian Pulisic who has moved to English heavyweights Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

Lucien Favre's Dortmund side finished second to Bayern Munich in this season's Bundesliga, raising a serious challenge for the Bavarians in a photo-finish title race that went on till the last matchday.

Die Schwarz-Gelben, however, flattered to deceive in the Champions League, surrendering meekly 0-4 on aggregate to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16. They also suffered major embarrassment in the DFB Pokal (German Cup), getting knocked out by Werder Bremen in a penalty shootout after their third round match had ended 3-3.

With Christian Pulisic moving to Chelsea and England international Jadon Sancho being courted by Europe's top clubs, Lucien Favre has already brought in German international Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim for £22 million with the transfer already made official yesterday.

The heart of the matter

Thorgan Hazard, who is the younger brother of Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, has had a fantastic season with Borussia Mönchengladbach. He scored 13 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions as Die Fohlen narrowly missed out on the Champions League qualification spots in the Bundesliga, finishing 5th. He has also broken into the Belgium national side, scoring 2 goals in four appearances in the UEFA Nations League.

What's next?

Lucien Favre's Dortmund head next to the United States for pre-season friendlies. They are slated to face MLS side Seattle Sounders in Seattle on 17 July. Thorgan Hazard has been selected for the Belgium side set to take on Kazakhstan and Scotland in June as part of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers.