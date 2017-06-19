Confirmed: Eastern India set to have new I-League team

A new development in the Indian football scheme of things as we go well into the off-season.

Jharkhand FC’s crest

The Bokaro-based Jharkhand FC are all set to make their mark at the top table of Indian football as they announced their arrival onto the big scene yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Jharkhand FC signalled their intentions for the future that read: “Count on us, #IndianFootball! We are coming...”

Jharkhand FC's direct induction into the I-League seems unlikely at this moment, but they will most likely be handed entry into the 2nd Division I-League. Neroca FC from Manipur won the 2nd Division I-League last season, thereby sealing their place in next season’s I-League. Jharkhand FC will look to follow a similar progression model to Neroca and current I-League champions Aizawl FC.

Aizawl FC, who stunned Indian football with their title win in April, were also in the second division as recently as 2014 before rising up to the top flight in 2015. The fact that the Mizoram outfit won the I-League title just two years after getting promoted has turned out to be an inspirational model that clubs like Jharkhand FC intend to follow.

More details will be revealed in the coming days, according to a Jharkhand FC official. The club would be floated into the 2nd Division I-League next season from where they can start dreaming of gaining I-League status.

Along with participating in the 2nd Division I-League, Jharkhand FC also plan to field teams in the national youth leagues: the U-18 I-League and the U-16 Youth League.

The official said: “Things will be officially confirmed by September or October.”

With Bengaluru FC’s diversion to the Indian Super League next season, there remains one extra slot for the AIFF to fill in the roster of I-League teams. Mumbai FC, who were relegated last season, will be replaced in the top tier by Neroca, while Ozone FC apparently remain locked in talks in their bid to gain direct entry into the I-League, having sent a letter to the AIFF earlier this week. Kerala's Gokulam FC have also reportedly expressed an interest in playing I-League football next season.

Jharkhand FC will be based out of Bokaro, one of the most populous cities in Jharkhand. With Tata Steel set to roll out a new ISL team from Jamshedpur next season, the state of Jharkhand will suddenly have an injection of football that it needed, primarily because of its close proximity to the footballing hub of India, Bengal.

