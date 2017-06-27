OFFICIAL: Mohun Bagan sign Ansumana Kromah and Bayi Kamo for upcoming Calcutta Football League

Ansumana Kromah

What’s the story?

In a first big statement of the season, Mohun Bagan have roped Liberian midfielder Ansumana Kromah and Mali forward Bayi Kamo, rounding off their foreign contingent for the upcoming season of the Calcutta Football League.

Kromah and Bayi, who had an exceptional time in the I-League last season for Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC respectively, are well-known faces in the Kolkata circuit having earlier plied their trade with other lower rung clubs.

The Liberian midfielder who helped Churchill Brothers beat the drop this season had turned out for Peerless last season in the Calcutta Football League whilst George had Kamo Bayi amongst their ranks.

In case you didn’t know...

Calcutta Football League, which had started in 1898, is not only the oldest football competition in India but also amongst the oldest in World Football. And in 2017, Mohun Bagan will be looking lay hands on their 30th title having last won it in 2009.

After allowing two foreigners to feature for a side last year, IFA has increased the quota to three for the coming season.

The heart of the matter

The Calcutta Football League has been a happy hunting ground for Bagan’s arch-rivals East Bengal of late, having won the competition the last seven seasons. However, Bagan with some quality signings so far, are thought to be giving a much more sincere approach towards the tournament this time round.

Both the signings have shown that they have what it takes to play at the highest level of Indian football and are well-acquainted with playing football in Kolkata, having played for a number of amateur clubs in seven-a-side as well as eleven-a-side tournaments.

I-League winning defender Eze Kingsley, who was at the heart of Aizawl’s defence last season (a teammate of Bayi Kamo at both Peerless as well the North-Eastern side) was earlier roped in by Bagan to be their defensive mainstay.

What’s next?

While there was lots of talk about Sanjoy Sen’s position at the helm of Mohun Bagan, nothing has transpired regarding such speculation. However, for the Calcutta Football League, Shankarlal Chakraborty is set to make all the calls from the sidelines as the Mariners look to win the coveted trophy for the first time this decade.

Author’s take

These are interesting times for legacy clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, who shunned the opportunity to join the Indian Super League earlier this season. And with both the leagues slated to be held at the same time, it will take huge financial resources for the I-League clubs to show their presence at the biggest of stages.

But with signings like Kromah and Bayi Kamo by Bagan and East Bengal’s appointment of Khalid Jamil, they are flexing their muscles early on.

