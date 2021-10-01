"Offside all day long"- Former Liverpool star believes Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Villarreal should have been disallowed

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina believes Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's last-gasp winner against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday should have been ruled out for offside.

The Portuguese star scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage-time. Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, however, appeared to be in an offside position, and in the eye-line of Villarreal's goalkeeper when Ronaldo took the shot.

The referee and VAR deemed that Lingard did not interfere with the goalkeeper and the goal was allowed to stand. Pepe Reina, however, reckons the goal should have been disallowed due to Lingard's position.

"Offside all day long," said Pepe Reina on Twitter.

In response to Reina's claim, Spanish football reporter Fran Navarro replied:

"No it's slightly below the goalkeeper's line of sight. In this shot you can see it. Lingard doesn't interfere with the goalkeeper, Pepe. In fact it is launched and does not stop it."

Manchester United were second-best on the night and were lucky to come away with all three points. Unai Emery's side dominated the game in the first half but were unable to take a lead due to the heroics of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

After Alex Telles' strike canceled out Paco Alcacer's opener, Ronaldo's goal helped Manchester United win their first Champions League game of the season. The result broke a run of two consecutive defeats in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become Manchester United's talisman once again

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese forward re-joined the club in the summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored five goals in five appearances for Manchester United in all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have lacked cohesion going forward in recent weeks despite having a number of top-quality footballers in their ranks.

The Norwegian will hope the likes of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford can provide support to Ronaldo and share the goal-scoring responsibilities with the 36-year-old in the coming games.

Manchester United, who are fourth in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Liverpool, face Everton on Saturday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

