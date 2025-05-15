OFI vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025 

OFI Crete and Olympiacos will battle for honors in the final of the Greek Cup on Saturday (May 17th). The game will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

Crete are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Atromitos in their final game of the Greek Super League campaign last weekend.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow victory over arch-rivals Panathinaikos in the 'derby of the eternal rivals.' Ayoub El Kaabi broke the deadlock from the spot on the hour-mark to help the Greek champions claim all three points.

The Piraeus outfit will shift their focus to the cup and booked their spot in the final with a 6-2 aggregate win over AEK Athens in the last four. A 6-0 home win in the first leg was followed by a 2-0 defeat away. Crete qualified with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Asteras Tripolis, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away.

OFI vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 69 wins from the last 101 head-to-head games. OFI Crete were victorious 12 times while 25 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Olympiacos claimed a 1-0 home win.

Olympiacos have won each of the last 15 head-to-head games.

OFI are winless in their last eight games across competitions (five losses).

Olympiacos have kept a clean sheet in each of the last four head-to-head games.

Five of Crete's last six competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.

OFI vs Olympiacos Prediction

OFI Crete have not had the best of preparations for what is the biggest game of their season. O Ómilos have won the cup just once in their history and are competing in the final for the first time in 35 years.

Olympiacos, for their part, are aiming to win a 29th Greek Cup and first since 2020. José Luis Mendilibar's side will be buzzing from being crowned Greek champions and victory here would see them win a record-extending 18th double and first since 2020.

Olympiacos are the favorites in this game and, barring an unlikely upset, should emerge victorious. We are backing the Red-Whites to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: OFI 0-1 Olympiacos

OFI vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More