OFI vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025 

OFI Crete and Olympiacos will battle for honors in the final of the Greek Cup on Saturday (May 17th). The game will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.
Crete are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Atromitos in their final game of the Greek Super League campaign last weekend.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow victory over arch-rivals Panathinaikos in the 'derby of the eternal rivals.' Ayoub El Kaabi broke the deadlock from the spot on the hour-mark to help the Greek champions claim all three points.
The Piraeus outfit will shift their focus to the cup and booked their spot in the final with a 6-2 aggregate win over AEK Athens in the last four. A 6-0 home win in the first leg was followed by a 2-0 defeat away. Crete qualified with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Asteras Tripolis, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away.
OFI vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Olympiacos have 69 wins from the last 101 head-to-head games. OFI Crete were victorious 12 times while 25 games were drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Olympiacos claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Olympiacos have won each of the last 15 head-to-head games.
- OFI are winless in their last eight games across competitions (five losses).
- Olympiacos have kept a clean sheet in each of the last four head-to-head games.
- Five of Crete's last six competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.
OFI vs Olympiacos Prediction
OFI Crete have not had the best of preparations for what is the biggest game of their season. O Ómilos have won the cup just once in their history and are competing in the final for the first time in 35 years.
Olympiacos, for their part, are aiming to win a 29th Greek Cup and first since 2020. José Luis Mendilibar's side will be buzzing from being crowned Greek champions and victory here would see them win a record-extending 18th double and first since 2020.
Olympiacos are the favorites in this game and, barring an unlikely upset, should emerge victorious. We are backing the Red-Whites to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: OFI 0-1 Olympiacos
OFI vs Olympiacos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals