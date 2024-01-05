OGC Nice vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

OGC Nice and Auxerre get underway in 2024 when they go head-to-head at the Allianz Riviera in the Coupe de France on Saturday.

Christophe Pélissier’s men head into the game on a run of five consecutive victories across all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling in the new year.

OGC Nice rounded off their schedule for 2023 in style as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Lens on home turf.

This capped off an impressive first half of the season for Francesco Farioli’s side, who are currently second in the Ligue 1 standings, five points behind first-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

Nice will now look to pick up where they left off as they begin their quest for a fourth Coupe de France title.

Auxerre, on the other hand, continued their quest for automatic promotion to Ligue 1 as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Laval in their last outing of the year.

Pélissier’s men are currently on a five-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw since November’s 2-1 defeat against Guingamp.

Auxerre, who are currently second in the Ligue 2 table, now turn their attention to the Coupe de France, where they saw off US Le Pays Du Valois and FC Saint-Meziery in the opening two rounds.

OGC Nice vs Auxerre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, OGC Nice boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Auxerre have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Nice are unbeaten in their last four games against Pélissier’s men, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in December 2011.

Auxerre have won all but one of their last five away matches across all competitions, with a goalless draw against Bastia on November 25 being the exception.

Nice are unbeaten in 12 consecutive home matches, picking up eight wins and four draws since last April’s 2-1 loss to Clermont Foot.

OGC Nice vs Auxerre Prediction

Auxerre have put together a solid run of form in recent weeks and will head into Saturday’s game looking to begin the new year on a high.

However, the Ligue 1 side boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them coming out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: OGC Nice 2-1 Auxerre

OGC Nice vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Nice to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 clashes)