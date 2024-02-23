OGC Nice vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as OGC Nice and Clermont Foot go head-to-head at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday (February 25).

Nice suffered consecutive defeats for the first time this season following a 1-0 loss at Olympique Lyon on Friday. That followed a 3-2 home loss to AS Monaco on Feb. 11, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run.

With 39 points from 22 games, Francesco Farioli’s men are third in Ligue 1, one point behind second-placed Stade Brestois.

Clermont, meanwhile, were at the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat to Stade Rennais at the Roazhon Park on Sunday. Pascal Gastien’s side are winless in five games, losing three, since a 2-1 win over Nantes on January 14.

Clermont have picked up 16 points in 22 games and are languishing at rock-bottom in the points table, six points away from safety.

OGC Nice vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In six previous meetings, both sides have won thrice apiece.

Nice are winless in three Ligue 1 games, losing twice, since a 1-0 victory over Metz in January.

Clermont have won only two Ligue 1 away games this season and hold the division’s second-poorest record on the road, picking up nine points from 11 games.

Nice have lost one of their 11 home league games, winning seven.

OGC Nice vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Nice have been near impenetrable at home and will fancy their chances against a Clermont side who have struggled away from home. Expect a one-sided affair, with the hosts to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Clermont

OGC Nice vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Nice to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last five clashes.)