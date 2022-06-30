OGC Nice vs Lausanne-Sport Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July | Club Friendlies 2022

OGC Nice will begin their pre-season on Saturday when they go head-to-head with Lausanne-Sport in a friendly at the Complexe Sportif C Formation.

The Swiss Super League outfit head into the game on a run of two wins from their two friendly outings and will look to continue that form.

Nice, meanwhile, will take to the pitch for the first time since May 21, when they claimed a 3-2 victory over Stade Reims in the finale of the recently concluded Ligue 1 season.

Les Aiglons secured an impressive fifth-placed finish to secure a place in next season's UEFA Europa Conference League. They also enjoyed a fine Coupe de France campaign, losing to Nantes by a solitary goal in the final.

Meanwhile, Lausanne head into the weekend fresh off a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

Before that, they kicked off their pre-season friendlies with a hard-fought 1-0 win over FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy on June 25. They will look to keep this fine run alive as they prepare for life in the second tier after relegation from the Super League last season.

OGC Nice vs Lausanne-Sport Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Nice and Lausanne, with both teams claiming one win apiece from their last two encounters.

They first met in July 2015, when Nice claimed a 4-1 victory, before Lausanne picked up a 3-0 victory last July.

Lausanne head into the weekend on a two-game winning streak - their longest run of successive victories since winning three in July last year.

Nice have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four outings, shipping eight goals since a 1-0 win over Bordeaux in May.

OGC Nice vs Lausanne-Sport Prediction

While Lausanne appear to have hit their stride, they face the stern test of going up against a significantly superior Nice side. Considering the gulf and quality between the two teams, the French club should come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: OGC Nice 2-1 Lausanne-Sport.

OGC Nice vs Lausanne-Sport Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been four or more goals scored in Nice’s last three games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Nice have failed to keep a clean sheet in four games).

