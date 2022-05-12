OGC Nice vs Losc Lille Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th May 2022

Round 37 of the French Ligue 1 gets underway on Saturday as OGC Nice and Losc Lille square off at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

The hosts have won each of their last three league outings, while Les Dogues will be looking to end their two-match losing streak.

OGC Nice returned to winning ways in style as they saw off Saint-Etienne 4-2 on home turf last Wednesday.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nantes in the final of the Coupe de France on May 7.

With 63 points from 36 games, Nice are currently fourth in the Ligue 1 standings, two points off third-placed Monaco in the Champions League playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Lille were handed a second straight defeat last time out as they were beaten 2-1 by Monaco on home turf.

They have now lost four of their most recent five outings, while managing just one win in each of their last seven games.

Lille are currently 10th in the league standings after picking up 51 points from 36 games so far.

OGC Nice vs Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Nice hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides.

Lille have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 different occasions.

Nice are unbeaten in nine consecutive home games against Lille, stretching back to a 1-0 loss back in 2012.

Losc Lille head into the weekend winless in all but one of their last seven games, losing four and picking up two draws in that time.

Nice have won each of their last three league games and are unbeaten at home in six outings, claiming 16 points from a possible 18.

OGC Nice vs Losc Lille Prediction

While Lille will be looking to snap their losing streak, next up is the daunting task of taking on Nice at the Allianz Riviera, where they have failed to taste victory since 2012. We predict Nice will maintain this fine record and pick up a fourth straight league victory on Saturday.

Prediction: OGC Nice 2-0 Lille

OGC Nice vs Losc Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - OGC Nice

Tip 3: First to score - Nice (OGC Nice have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Lille)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last six encounters)

