OGC Nice vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Fresh off the back of reaching the Coupe de France round of 16, OGC Nice play host to Metz in round 19 of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Laszlo Boloni’s Metz have lost their last five league matches and will travel to the Allianz Riviera this weekend looking to end this dry spell.

OGC Nice returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Bordeaux 3-2 in their Coupe de France round-of-32 clash.

This came after a somewhat disappointing 2-0 defeat against Stade Rennais on January 13, which saw their two-match winning run come to an end.

With 35 points from 18 matches, Francesco Farioli’s men are currently second in the Ligue 1 table, eight points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, Metz picked up a morale-boosting result last time out when they claimed a 4-1 friendly victory over Hesperange.

This was a much-needed respite for Boloni’s men, who had lost their previous six matches in all competitions — a run which saw the crash out of the Coupe de France.

Metz have picked up 16 points from 18 matches and sit 15th in the league table, only above Olympique Lyon in the relegation playoff spot on goal difference.

OGC Nice vs Metz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, OGC Nice boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Metz have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Nine are currently on a run of 13 consecutive home games without defeat, claiming nine wins and four draws since last April’s 2-1 loss against Clermont Foot.

Metz have won just one of their last six away games in the league while losing four and picking up one draw since the start of October.

OGC Nice vs Metz Prediction

Nice will be licking their lips as they take on a Metz side who have lost their last six competitive matches. Farioli’s men have been near impenetrable on home turf this season and we see them claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: OGC Nice 2-0 Metz

OGC Nice vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last 10 clashes)