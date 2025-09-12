OGC Nice vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as OGC Nice play host to Nantes at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday. Luis Castro’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven games against the home side and will be looking to extend this impressive three-year streak.

OGC Nice were sent crashing down to earth in their last outing before the international break when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Le Havre at the Stade Oceane on August 31.

Franck Haise’s side have lost four of their five matches across all competitions this season, a run which saw them crash out of the Champions League qualifiers and drop into the Europa League group stages after a 4-0 aggregate defeat against Benfica.

Sandwiched between the two league defeats this season, Nice picked up a 3-1 victory over 10-man Auxerre at the Allianz Riviera on August 23

Nantes, meanwhile, secured their first win of the new campaign just before the international break as they held their own to see out a 1-0 victory over Auxerre at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

This was a much-needed result for Castro’s men, who had lost each of their previous six matches, including successive defeats against Paris-Saint Germain and Strasbourg in their opening two league matches.

While Nantes will look to continue from where they left off against Auxerre last time out, recent results on the road offer little optimism as they have failed to win six of their last seven competitive away games since February 15.

OGC Nice vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Nantes boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

OGC Nice have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Nantes are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Haise’s men, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat in January 2022.

Nice have won all but one of their most recent five home games, with a 1-0 defeat against Toulouse in the season opener on August 16 being the exception.

OGC Nice vs Nantes Prediction

While Nantes head into the weekend on a dominant run against OGC Nice, they will need to be at their best at the Allianz Riviera, having failed to win six of their last seven away matches in the league.

Haise’s men have made their home turf a tough ground for visiting sides, and we are backing them to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: OGC Nice 2-1 Nantes

OGC Nice vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in their last five encounters)

