OGC Nice vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

OGC Nice and Stade Rennais meet in Round 34 of Ligue 1 at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday (May 6). Les Rennais will look to pick up their first away win since March and move into the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification places.

Nice stopped the rot in Ligue 1 last Sunday with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Troyes at the Stade de l'Aube. Didier Digard’s men were on a seven-game winless streak across competitions since mid-March. With 48 points from 33 games, Nice are ninth in Ligue 1, level on points with tenth-placed Lorient.

Rennais, meanwhile, made it two straight home wins last time out, as they edged out last-placed Angers 4-2 at the Stade Raymond-Kopa. However, Bruno Genesio’s side have struggled on the road, winning just one of their four outings.

With 56 points from 33 games, Rennes are sixth in the league table, three points behind fifth-placed Lille in the UEFA Conference League qualification spot.

OGC Nice vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 16 wins from the last 44 meetings, Nice boast a superior record in the fixture.

Rennais have picked up four fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Nice are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Genesio’s men, winning four since April 2016.

Rennes have managed just two wins in their last 11 away games, losing six since November.

The visitors are without a win in four home games, losing thrice since a 3-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Conference League in March.

OGC Nice vs Stade Rennais Prediction

While Nice and Rennais will look to build on last weekend’s victory, the visitors are the more in-form side and should edge out Digard’s men, who have struggled at home recently.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Rennais

OGC Nice vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennais

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight meetings since September 2019.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven clashes.)

