“Oh dad stop” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister reacts as Portuguese superstar shows off ripped body during vacation with Georgina Rodriguez and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently posted a picture to Instagram of him vacationing with his partner Georgina Rodrigez and their young family. The Portuguese striker showed off his phenomenal physique in the picture, captioning it:

"Recharging"

The photo drew a comment from the Portuguese legend's sister, who said:

"Oh Dad stop"

The Portuguese star will need the break to recharge following a fantastic personal season with his Saudi Pro-League side Al-Nassr. The Los Blancos legend bagged 35 goals and laid 11 assists in 31 games for the Knights of Najd in the league.

While his efforts could not secure them the league title, he set a new record for goals scored in the league at 39.

The Global Ones will look to add more support for the legendary striker in the upcoming window. He heads into his final season in Saudi Arabia and will hope he can help his side beat their rivals Al-Hilal to the league next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo heads into final season with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo heads into the final season of the two-and-a-half-year contract he signed with Saudi Pro-league side Al-Nassr. In what could prove to be his final season in professional football, the legendary striker will hope he can bag some silverware for the side.

He joined the Knights of Najd in January 2023 after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the Red Devils parted ways in contentious circumstances after he held an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he blasted the club's owners and coach Erik Ten Hag.

The Los Blancos Legend has scored 64 goals in 70 appearances for Al-Nassr since his arrival and has helped draw global attention to the Saudi pro-League. His impressive goal return has however not brought in too much silverware to the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope he can win more silverware with the club next season, with their only competition win with him being the Arab Championship. The Portuguese star will hope he can give the club and it's fans more than just goals and better their King's cup final appearance this season, by possibly winning it or the league in what could be his last dance.