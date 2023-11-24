OH Leuven vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023 

OH Leuven will host Club Brugge at the Den Dreef Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign so far this season and currently find themselves in the relegation zone as they round up the first half of the regular season. They were beaten 3-1 by Genk in their last match and were highly fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin after being repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

OH Leuven sit 14th in the league table with 12 points. They are just three points above last-placed Kortrijk and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Club Brugge have struggled to perform in the Pro League in recent weeks and are now well behind in the title race. They played out a goalless draw against local rivals Cercle Brugge in the Bruges Derby a fortnight ago. They had good chances to clinch all three points late in the game but could not find a way past Warleson in the opposition goal.

OH Leuven vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Leuven and Club Brugge. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 11 times.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in all 16 games in this fixture.

Two of Leuven's three league wins this season have come on home turf.

All four of Club Brugge's league defeats this season have come on the road.

OH Leuven vs Club Brugge Prediction

Leuven are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost five of their last six league games. They have won just one of their last four home league games and could struggle here.

Club Brugge are on a run of consecutive unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-3 Club Brugge

OH Leuven vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)