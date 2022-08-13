OH Leuven vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

OH Leuven will host Club Brugge at Den Dreef Stadium in Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Leuven have won two of their three games and find themselves in the top five. They finished 11th last season but have high ambitions for the new term, with 12 new players registered, including Santi Mingo from Barcelona B. However, OHL face a stern test against one of the strongest teams in the league.

Club Brugge are the three-time defending champions and the team to beat in Belgium. However, their new campaign is yet to pick up steam, having won only one of their three games to sit eighth in the standings with four points.

Blauw-Zwart will look for maximum points on their trip to Leuven, as they'll slip further down the standings if they fumble at the Den Dreef Stadium. Considering the same, an enthralling game could ensue.

OH Leuven vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Club Brugge have prevailed thrice, while OHL have been successful once, with one game ending in a draw.

OH Leuven form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D.

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W.

OH Leuven vs Club Brugge Team News

OH Leuven

Midfielder Siebe Schrijvers is recuperating from an Achilles tendon surgery, while another midfielder Mandela Keita is sidelined with a foot injury.

Injured: Siebe Schrijvers, Mandela Keita.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Club Brugge

Defensive midfielder Mats Rits is out of action due to a cruciate ligament rupture, while wingers Antonio Nusa and Tajon Buchanan have been sidelined with muscle injuries.

Injured: Mats Rits, Antonio Nusa and Tajon Buchanan.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

OH Leuven vs Club Brugge Predicted Xls

OH Leuven (3-4-2-1): Valentin Cojocaru (GK), Ewoud Pletinckx, Casper de Norre, Dylan Ouedraogo, Louis Patris, Nachon Nsingi, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, Moussa AL-Taamari, Mathieu Maertens, Kristiyan Malinov, Raphael Holzhauser.

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK), Ebeguowen Otasowie, Denis Odoi, Brandon Mechele, Bjorn Meijer, Casper Nielsen, Clinton Mata, Hans Vanaken, Kamal Sowah, Ferran Jutgla, Andreas Olsen.

OH Leuven vs Club Brugge Prediction

Brugge’s Andreas Olsen will be eyeing a fourth goal of the season. He has been a creative force in midfield and clinical in front of goal. Brugge are expected to win, but the hosts are likely to score here.

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-2 Club Brugge.

