OH Leuven vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

OH Leuven will welcome KRC Genk to the Den Dreef Stadium for a matchday 12 clash in the Jupiler League on Saturday (October 15).

Both teams are coming off wins last weekend. The hosts played out a seven-goal thriller at Waregem. Jelle Vossen put Waregem ahead in the first half, but Mario Gonzalez' second half hat-trick guided Leuven to a 5-2 win.

Genk, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Kortrijk, thanks to Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu's brace.

The win extended Genk's unbeaten run to nine games, winning eight. They're second in the standings with 28 points, two points behind league leaders Antwerp. Leuven, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings with 20 points to show for their efforts after 11 games.

OH Leuven vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have seven wins from their last 12 games against Leuven.

Leven's sole win came in their most recent meeting in February, where they claimed a 2-1 victory.

Genk are unbeaten since falling to a 3-2 defeat to Club Brugge on the opening day of the season.

Seven of Leuven's last eight league games have produced at least three goals.

Genk's last five away games this season have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring in four of them.

Genk have the best away attack in the league, scoring 14 goals in five games.

OH Leuven vs Genk Prediction

Genk are the form team in the league and will want to keep their four-game winning run going to keep pace with Antwerp. A win for Wouter Vrancken's side would take them atop the standings before the current league leaders take to the field on Monday.

Leuven, meanwhile, have also impressed and are in contention to secure continental football. Games involving Leuven tend to be expansive affairs, and the two teams should thrill the neutrals in a high-scoring Genk victory.

Prediction: OH Leuven 2-3 Genk

OH Leuven vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Genk to score 2+ goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

