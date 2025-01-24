OH Leuven vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

OH Leuven will host Gent at The King Power AT Den Dreef Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be looking to pick up an unlikely win to avoid falling into the relegation zone.

OH Leuven have lost both their league outings since returning from the winter break, most recently a narrow 1-0 defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last weekend. The hosts are currently sat in 12th place, only two points clear of the relegation round and could risk falling a place lower if they fail to get a result this weekend.

Gent are also winless this year, with their first match after the winter break ending in a goalless draw against Dender and their last league outing being a 1-1 draw against Sporting Charleroi. The visitors only have one win in their last five league games, a run of form that now has them only one point ahead of seventh-placed Standard Liege and in danger of falling out of championship round places this matchday.

OH Leuven vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's match will be the 25th meeting between the two sides. OH Leuven have won just three of their previous matchups, six have ended in draws while Gent have won the remaining 15.

Both teams are evenly matched in recent editions of this fixture, with two wins apiece and one draw in the last five.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in four of their last five games across all competitions.

The Buffalos won the reverse meeting of this fixture 3-0 at home in September 2024.

OHL have scored 19 goals in 22 league matches this season. Only KV Kortrijk (17) and Standard Liege (15) have scored fewer in the Belgian top flight.

OH Leuven vs Gent Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend but OHL will receive a little edge by their impressive home form, having lost just one of 10 league home games this season.

Gent are without a win in their last three matches and have won just one of their last six across all competitions. They have won just once on the road since last September but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-1 Gent

OH Leuven vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of their last four matchups at Den Dreef)

