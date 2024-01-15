OH Leuven vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

OH Leuven will host Royal Antwerp at the Den Dreef Stadium on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Beker van Belgie campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the Jupiler Pro League this season and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They thrashed Eendracht Elene Grotenberge 5-0 in the opening round of the tournament before beating Royal Knokke on penalties in the next round.

Royal Antwerp, meanwhile, beat second-tier outfit Lierse Kempenzonen 4-1 in their tournament opener back in November last year. They then faced Sporting Charleroi in the last 16 of the competition, picking up a brilliant 5-2 comeback win with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Vincent Janssen and 17-year-old George Ilenikhena who scored braces.

The visitors are the current holders of the domestic cup and will be looking to become the first team in the 21st century to successfully defend their Beker van Belgie title.

OH Leuven vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Leuven and Antwerp. The hosts have won just five of their previous matchups while the visitors have won double that tally. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Antwerp have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 20.

Three of Leuven's four league wins this season have come on home turf.

All four of the Red's league defeats this season have come on the road.

OH Leuven vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Leuven's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that come Wednesday. They have, however, lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Antwerp, on the other hand, saw their latest result end a six-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. The visitors are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-3 Royal Antwerp

OH Leuven vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)