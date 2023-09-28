OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

OH Leuven will play host to Standard Liege at Den Dreef Stadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Preview

Both teams sit next to each other in the standings ahead of matchday nine, with OH Leuven in the 12th spot and Standard Liege in 13th position. The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins but their campaign has suffered a tepid start and needs to catch up. They could leap to the top six if they succeed on Saturday.

OHL finished 10th out of 18 teams last season, their best record since their return to the top flight in 2020-21. Head coach Marc Brys says they hope to achieve an improved result this term, with the team boasting an impressive home record. OH Leuven have suffered only one defeat at home this season.

The visitors were beaten home and away by OH Leuven last season. Standard Liege were defeated 3-1 at home in the first fixture in June 2022 and lost 3-2 in the return leg at Den Dreef Stadion last March. However, Standard Liege’s overall record against OH Leuven remains positive, with seven wins against four.

Les Rouches are bidding to end a 14-year title drought in the Belgian Pro League. They won their 10th top-flight title in 2008-09 but have clinched three Belgian Cups since then. The Liège-based outfit have won once in their last five trips, losing twice. They would need to improve on that record to expect a breakthrough.

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

OHL have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with Standard.

OHL have won four times and lost once in their last five home matches against Standard.

OHL have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Standard have won twice, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five away matches.

OHL have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five matches while Standard have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once.

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Prediction

Richie Sagrado and Youssef Maziz have launched promising starts, with each player scoring twice and providing one assist so far for OHL.

Hayao Kawabe and Wilfried Kanga have been Standard’s bright spot, with two goals and one assist each.

OH Leuven come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: OH Leuven 2-1 Standard Liege

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – OH Leuven to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: OH Leuven to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Standard Liege to score - Yes