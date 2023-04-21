OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

OH Leuven will welcome Standard Liege to Dan Dreef for a matchday 34 fixture in the Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Leuven. All four goals were scored by different men, with Nachon Nsingi stepping off the bench to complete the scoring in the 88th minute.

Standard Liege claimed maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Charleroi. Noah Ohio, Marlon Fossey and Renaud Emond all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

The victory left them in sixth spot, having garnered 55 points from 33 matches. Leuven occupy the 11th spot with 45 points to show for their efforts in 33 games.

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 13 occasions in the past. Standard Liege lead 6-3.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2022 when Leuven claimed a 3-1 away win.

Each of the last four head-to-head meetings have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Standard Liege's last seven games on the road have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Six of Leuven's last seven games have witnessed goals scored in both halves.

Standard Liege have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last five league games.

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Prediction

Standard Liege have an outside shot at making the top four heading into the final day of the regular campaign but their fate is out of their hands for this outcome. The Reds will channel their energy on finishing the regular season on a high, while they will also be keen to avenge the loss suffered to Leven on home turf in the reverse fixture.

Leuven, for their part, ostensibly still have a shot at making the Conference League playoff but need an improbable sequence of results for this to happen. They are underdogs in the game, but home advantage, coupled with Standard Liege's inconsistency, means they could get a positive result.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: OH Leuven 2-2 Standard Liege

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Standard Liege to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

