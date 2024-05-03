OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2023 

OH Leuven and Standard Liege will battle for three points in a Jupiler League UEFA Europa Conference League playoff fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to KV Mechelen last week. All three goals were scored after the break, with Rob Schoofs, Norman Bassette and Kerim Mrabti all scoring to inspire their side to victory.

Standard Liege, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to St. Truiden. They went behind to Ryoya Ogawa's 13th-minute goal but Jonathan Panzo drew the game level in the 63rd minute.

The draw left them in fifth spot in the table on 22 points. Leuven are one point better off in fourth place.

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege have eight wins from the last 17 head-to-head games. Leuven were victorious on four occasions while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate last month.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Standard Liege have drawn their last five games on the bounce.

Leuven's last four home games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Standard Liege are winless in their last 15 away games (nine losses).

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Prediction

Leuven were comprehensively defeated last time out but will welcome a return to their own patch. Oscar Garcia's side have won three of their last four games played at home. Games between these two sides at this ground tend to be keenly contested, with the last five having been won by a one-goal margin.

Standard Liege have been hard to beat in recent weeks, although Ivan Leko's side have struggled to turn one point into three. They will be hoping to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

Neither of the two sides has anything to play for with just four games left in the season. The low stakes involved mean the game could be cagey. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-1 Standard Liege

OH Leuven vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals