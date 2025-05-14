OH Leuven vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

OH Leuven will host Westerlo at The King Power At Den Dreef Stadium on Friday in the penultimate qualifying round fixture of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. Both sides have nothing to fight for, but will be looking to put up respectable performances for their fans.
OHL were thrashed 5-0 when they visited Dender on Sunday, leaving them in fifth place in the qualifying round playoffs. The hosts, who finished the regular season in 11th place with eight wins from 30 games, have won just one of their eight playoff games so far and will be looking to return to winning ways in their final two games of the season.
Westerlo were disappointed to blow a two-goal lead in the second half of their 4-3 loss against Sporting Charleroi last week, killing off their chances of clinching the lone qualification playoff spot. The visitors have won two and drawn four of their eight playoff games so far and will be optimistic of getting a positive result on Friday.
OH Leuven vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday’s match will be the 28th meeting between the two sides. OH Leuven have won 11 of their previous matchups, and eight have ended in draws, while Westerlo have won the remaining eight.
- Four of the last five meetings between the sides have ended in draws.
- The hosts have scored 15 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- The visitors have won just two of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.
- OHL have scored only 38 goals after 38 games played. Only Standard Liege (27) and Beerschot (36) have scored fewer in the Belgian top division this term.
- Westerlo have the second-best offensive record in the league with 67 goals scored in 38 games.
OH Leuven vs Westerlo Prediction
Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend, but OHL will receive a considerable boost from their home form, having picked up seven of their nine league wins this season in front of their home support.
De Kemphanen will hope their much stronger offensive record will be enough to give them an edge over the hosts, but will also need to be much better defensively to get all three points.
Prediction: OH Leuven 1-2 Westerlo
OH Leuven vs Westerlo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Westerlo to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)