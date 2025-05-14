OH Leuven vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

OH Leuven will host Westerlo at The King Power At Den Dreef Stadium on Friday in the penultimate qualifying round fixture of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. Both sides have nothing to fight for, but will be looking to put up respectable performances for their fans.

Ad

OHL were thrashed 5-0 when they visited Dender on Sunday, leaving them in fifth place in the qualifying round playoffs. The hosts, who finished the regular season in 11th place with eight wins from 30 games, have won just one of their eight playoff games so far and will be looking to return to winning ways in their final two games of the season.

Westerlo were disappointed to blow a two-goal lead in the second half of their 4-3 loss against Sporting Charleroi last week, killing off their chances of clinching the lone qualification playoff spot. The visitors have won two and drawn four of their eight playoff games so far and will be optimistic of getting a positive result on Friday.

Ad

Trending

OH Leuven vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday’s match will be the 28th meeting between the two sides. OH Leuven have won 11 of their previous matchups, and eight have ended in draws, while Westerlo have won the remaining eight.

Four of the last five meetings between the sides have ended in draws.

The hosts have scored 15 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have won just two of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

OHL have scored only 38 goals after 38 games played. Only Standard Liege (27) and Beerschot (36) have scored fewer in the Belgian top division this term.

Westerlo have the second-best offensive record in the league with 67 goals scored in 38 games.

Ad

OH Leuven vs Westerlo Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend, but OHL will receive a considerable boost from their home form, having picked up seven of their nine league wins this season in front of their home support.

De Kemphanen will hope their much stronger offensive record will be enough to give them an edge over the hosts, but will also need to be much better defensively to get all three points.

Ad

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-2 Westerlo

OH Leuven vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Westerlo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More