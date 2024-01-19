OH Leuven vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

OH Leuven and Anderlecht will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 21 fixture on Sunday.

Leuven will be looking to kick off the year with a victory, having ended 2023 with a 3-0 home win over Eupen. Jon Thorsteinsson, Youssef Maziz and Suphanat Mueanta all found the back of the net to inspire their side to victory.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, saw off Cercle Brugge with a routine 2-0 home win in December. Anders Dreyer and Luis Vazquez scored in either half to guide the Purple and White to victory.

The victory in the final game of 2023 helped them hold on to second spot in the table, having garnered 42 points from 20 games. Leuven are 14th with 16 points to show for their efforts in 20 games.

OH Leuven vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 17th clash between the two sides. Anderlecht have seven wins to their name, Leuven were victorious on three occasions while six games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Anderlecht claimed a 5-1 comeback home victory in the reverse fixture.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions (eight wins).

Five of Leuven's last six home games across have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games played here have produced under 2.5 goals.

OH Leuven vs Anderlecht Prediction

Leuven are currently neck-deep in relegation troubles but winning their last game before the break boosted their chances for survival. They will turn their focus to their high-flying visitors as they continue their quest to remain in the top-flight.

Anderlecht have had a campaign to remember so far after a couple of disappointing seasons in the last few years. Brian Riemer's side are the nearest challengers to Royal Union at the summit and are also still in contention in the Cup.

The visiting side have not tasted defeat in any competition since October and will be expected to keep their unbeaten run going here. We are backing Anderlecht to claim all three points with a comfortable win and shutout.

Prediction: Leuven 0-2 Anderlecht

OH Leuven vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Anderlecht to win either half