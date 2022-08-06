“Oh no, oh no” – Rio Ferdinand caught by lie detector as he answers ‘panicking’ questions on Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand might not be fully on board with the new leadership at the club as per the results of a lie detector test he took.

The former England international-turned-pundit was strapped to a lie detector and questioned by a technician about a range of issues.

The former Leeds and Manchester United defender answered the bulk of the questions without much issue until he was asked about his former club. In the interview with BT Sport (via Mirror), Ferdinand was asked:

"Will Erik ten Hag bring the glory days back to Man Utd?”

To which he replied: "Yes."

However, the technician shook his head and indicated that Ferdinand was not telling the truth, saying : "Fail."

The former England international then laughed, saying :

"Oh no, oh no."

"I hope he does, I'm hopeful. I really hope so."

Ferdinand did pass eight questions and while he can be pleased with his performance, Manchester United fans will be concerned at the lack of belief he has in the new leadership at the club. The Old Trafford Icon later added:

"It was all fine, other than the Man Utd questions – that’s when I started panicking.

"I want them to do well, but when you say to me: 'Can they win trophies and that?' I'm just hopeful. But I wasn’t lying when I said they were going to win something this year, so hopefully [they do]. Erik, please win something!"

Manchester United kick off the new campaign under new boss Ten Hag on Sunday against Brighton and will hope they can win back belief.

Ferdinand will hope the team can deliver on his hopes and make his doubts about the team’s ability to succeed seem unfounded in hindsight.

Manchester United agree terms for Roma over Eric Bailly: Report

Players like Alex Telles have left Old Trafford on loan, while Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Paul Pogba have left on free transfers. But that might not be the end of the outgoings from the Red Devils, who could see Eric Bailly leave as well. With Erik ten Hag hoping to create a winning Manchester United team, the rebuild required will likely see more players exit the club.

Jose Mourinho is believed to be a fan of Bailly, who he managed during his time at Old Trafford. According to reports from Roma Giallorossa, Mourinho's club Roma have agreed on terms to buy the defender and reunite him with the manager.

It wouldn't be easy for Roma to pay Bailly's current wages, which is €4 million per year. However, with the defender willing to reunite with his former manager, there's a good chance of the transfer coming to fruition.

