OHL vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

OHL entertain Standard Liege at the Den Dreef Stadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday. Both teams are set to renew their hostilities once again in the play-offs following last season’s clashes.

Ad

The two sides are among six teams vying for a ticket to European football after failing to earn an automatic qualification berth in the regular season. The Belgian Pro League Europe play-offs is an intense competition with one team to emerge as the winner. With five matchdays left, there's no clear candidate yet.

OHL are second with 26 points, trailing leaders Charleroi by one point. A win over Standard Liege could send the hosts to top of the table depending on results elsewhere. OHL are unbeaten in six matches, winning two.

Ad

Trending

Standard, meanwhile, are yet to record a win in the play-offs, with three draws and two losses. They are rock-bottom in the points table with 23 points – thanks to the points carried over from the regular season. Only the top finisher will qualify for the final European competition play-off – a one-off clash against the Champions' play-offs fourth-placed team.

Les Rouches come into this game in shaky form, as they are winless in eight matches across competitions, losing four, conceding seven times and scoring none. In their last meeting with OHL, Standard lost 1-0 at home 1-0. In their last visit to OHL, Standard lost 2-0.

Ad

OHL vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

OHL have won thrice in their last five matches with Standard across competitions.

The hosts have won four times and lost once in their last five home matches against Standard.

OHL have won twice in their last five home matches across competitions.

Standard have won once and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

OHL have won once times in their last five matches, while Standard have lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: OHL: W-D-D-D-D; Standard: L-D-D-L-D

Ad

OHL vs Standard Liege Prediction

OHL are eying the top spot and will look to avoid slip-ups, which could lead to losing their second spot.

Standard, meanwhile, are running out of time to show that they deserve to be in the play-off competition. OHL are the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage and should take the win.

Prediction: OHL 3-1 Standard Liege

OHL vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – OHL

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: OHL to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Standard Liege to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More