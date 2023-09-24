Ohod vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th September 2023

Al-Nassr visit the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Monday to face Ohod in the round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions.

Coming into the clash on the back of seven consecutive wins, Al-Nassr are the favorites to prevail once again, with Cristiano Ronaldo breathing fire at the moment.

The 38-year-old star has scored 15 goals in 14 games across all competitions, which includes a brace against Al-Ahli in their most recent outing on Friday.

He will once again be at the center of Al-Nassr's attacks, hungry to add more to his remarkable tally. An out-of-form Ohod will be like a lamb at a slaughterhouse against Ronaldo and co.

Plying their trade in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football, Ohod are coming off the back of three consecutive defeats in the league. It started off with two wins from their opening three games, but it's all gone downhill for them thereafter.

With just six points from six games, Ohod are down in 12th position in the Yelo League.

Ohod vs Al-Nassr Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ohod and Al-Nassr have met six times in history, with the latter winning four of them and losing just once.

Al-Nassr have won their last three clashes with Ohod, most recently in January 2019: a 4-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr have won their last seven games in all competitions.

Al-Nassr have scored four or more goals in a game in five of their last seven clashes.

Al-Nassr have kept only two clean sheets in their last five games.

Ohod have lost their last three games, scoring just twice and conceding six goals.

Across seven cup games this season, Al-Nassr have not lost a single match, winning five.

Ohod are playing in the King Cup for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Ohod have lost out in the first round of the King Cup in three of their last four appearances.

Ohod vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Ohod are the clear underdogs here, against an in-form and quality opposition like Al-Nassr. Spearheaded by the peerless Ronaldo, the Knights of Najd are expected to dispatch them with relative ease and canter into the next round of the cup.

Prediction: Ohod 0-3 Al-Nassr

Ohod vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No