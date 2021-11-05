Oita Trinita vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Oita Trinita and Gamba Osaka will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 35 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Avispa Fukuoka on Wednesday. John Mary's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Gamba Osaka secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Yokohama F. Marinos. Shu Karata found the back of the net five minutes into the second half to help his side to victory.

The Nerazzurri remained in 13th spot with 40 points garnered from 34 matches. Oita Trinita sit in 18th place, four points from safety with four matches to go.

Oita Trinita vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

Gamba Osaka have 11 wins from their last 18 matches against Oita Trinita. Two games have ended in a share of the spoils while Sunday's hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in July when Leandro Pereira and Takashi Usami scored late goals to help Gamba Osaka complete a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf.

Trinita's defeat to Fukuoka on Wednesday halted a run of four matches without a loss in all competitions. Gamba Osaka have two wins from their last five games in all competitions.

Oita Trinita form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Oita Trinita vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Oita Trinita

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka

Jun Ichimori (hamstring), Leandro Pereira (hamstring), Young-gwon Kim and Yuji Ono (hamstring) are all still sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Jun Ichimori, Leandro Pereira, Yuji Ono, Young-gwon Kim

Suspension: None

Oita Trinita vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Oita Trinita Predicted XI (3-4-3): Shun Takagi (GK); Yuto Misao, Henrique, Ryosuke Tone; Yuki Kagawa, Hokuto Shimoda, Kento Haneda, Yuta Koide; Naoki Nomura, Ryogo Watanabe, Shun Nagasawa

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Keisuke Karokawa, Shunya Suganuma, Ko Yanagisawa; Hiroki Fujiharu, Yosuke Ideguchi, Yuki Yamamoto, Shu Kurata; Wellington Silva, Takashi Usami, Patric

Oita Trinita vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Oita Trinita's recent positive run of form has increased belief that they can avoid the drop. They also have home advantage in their favor and this could make a difference in the game.

Neither side is known for their attacking prowess, which suggests this could be a low-scoring game. Gamba Osaka have little left to play for this season and we are backing Oita Trinita to secure maximum points with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Oita Trinita 1-0 Gamba Osaka

