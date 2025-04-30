Okhdood vs Al Wehda Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025 

Al Okhdood and Al Wehda battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League round 30 clash on Thursday at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Sports City.
The hosts will look to build on the 1-0 win at Al Kholood last week. Godwin Saviour's goal midway through the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Wehda, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Al Ahli. They went behind to Ibanez' sixth-minute strike before Galeno doubled Ahli's lead just before the hour-mark. Abdullah Al Hafith halved the deficit in the 81st minute before Riyad Mahrez and Ala Al Haji scored for either side.
The loss left Wehda in 17th spot in the standings, with 26 points from 29 games, while Okhdood are 15th with 28 points, making this a relegation six-pointer.
Okhdood vs Al Wehda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Al Wehda have two wins from five head-to-head games with Okhdood, losing once.
- Their most recent clash in December saw Okhdood claim a 3-2 comeback away win.
- Four of their five head-to-head games have seen both sides score.
- Okhdood are unbeaten in five league games, winning three.
- Wehda's last five away games have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Six of Okhdood's last seven league games have produced less than three goals, with five seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.
Okhdood vs Al Wehda Prediction
Al Okhdood's form over the last few weeks has seen them climb out of the relegation zone. They sit just outside the bottom three, with one point separating them from the dotted line. Paulo Sergio's side will aim for maximum points, and beating a direct relegation rival could boost their survival hopes.
Al Wehda, meanwhile, have won their last three away games and are unbeaten in their last four. They kept a clean sheet in all four games, and defensive solidity could be crucial to their hopes of claiming victory.
However, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win and a clean sheet.
Prediction: Okhdood 1-0 Al Wehda
Okhdood vs Al Wehda Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Okhdood to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals