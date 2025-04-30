Okhdood vs Al Wehda Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025 

Al Okhdood and Al Wehda battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League round 30 clash on Thursday at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Sports City.

Ad

The hosts will look to build on the 1-0 win at Al Kholood last week. Godwin Saviour's goal midway through the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Wehda, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Al Ahli. They went behind to Ibanez' sixth-minute strike before Galeno doubled Ahli's lead just before the hour-mark. Abdullah Al Hafith halved the deficit in the 81st minute before Riyad Mahrez and Ala Al Haji scored for either side.

Ad

Trending

The loss left Wehda in 17th spot in the standings, with 26 points from 29 games, while Okhdood are 15th with 28 points, making this a relegation six-pointer.

Okhdood vs Al Wehda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Wehda have two wins from five head-to-head games with Okhdood, losing once.

Their most recent clash in December saw Okhdood claim a 3-2 comeback away win.

Four of their five head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Okhdood are unbeaten in five league games, winning three.

Wehda's last five away games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Six of Okhdood's last seven league games have produced less than three goals, with five seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Okhdood vs Al Wehda Prediction

Al Okhdood's form over the last few weeks has seen them climb out of the relegation zone. They sit just outside the bottom three, with one point separating them from the dotted line. Paulo Sergio's side will aim for maximum points, and beating a direct relegation rival could boost their survival hopes.

Al Wehda, meanwhile, have won their last three away games and are unbeaten in their last four. They kept a clean sheet in all four games, and defensive solidity could be crucial to their hopes of claiming victory.

Ad

However, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Okhdood 1-0 Al Wehda

Okhdood vs Al Wehda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Okhdood to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More