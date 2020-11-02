Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with Roy Keane about Manchester United's performance against Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agreed with Roy Keane’s assessment of Manchester United’s performance against Arsenal.

The Irishman crticized his former club’s efforts on the pitch and even predicted that such uninspired outings could cost the Norwegian his job.

Manchester United at home in the Premier League this season:



❌ Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace

❌ Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham

🤝 Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea

❌ Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal



Theatre of nightmares. 😨 pic.twitter.com/5HJ4QCGJna — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 1, 2020

Manchester United were the favorites as they stepped onto the field for Sunday’s game against Arsenal. However, the Red Devils were far from impressive at home against the Gunners and were downtrodden when Paul Pogba gave away a penalty.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up to give Arsenal the lead and ultimately scored all the three points for the Gunners.

🗣"People were thinking United turned a corner after their last few performances, I was never kidded on by that"



Roy Keane's full-time thoughts after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/I7kuhpoWoV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2020

Roy Keane was surprised by the lack of energy and intent from his former club. Having already seen Manchester United succumb to defeats against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur so far, the Irishman revealed that he was worried about the Red Devils.

I am really, really worried about Manchester United now. Where do you want me to start? A lack of energy, of enthusiasm, and a real lack of quality. That really concerned me. No quality, no composure.

The Former United skipper maintained he was not convinced by the players at Old Trafford and regretted the lack of leaders in the team.

He was particularly critical of Marcus Rashford, saying that the Englishman’s body language left a number of people dissapointed.

I looked at [Marcus] Rashford closely today. His body language was shocking. Shrugging his shoulders when things didn't go his way? You roll your sleeves up when you play for Manchester United.

Keane also predicted that the players could cost his former team-mate his dream job.

Ole will lose his job working with these players, as night follows day - that's what is going to happen.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer seemed to echo the sentiments of the Irishman about the match.

Solskjaer says his Manchester United team lacked fight against Arsenal

Solskjaer expressed his frustration against Manchester United’s lack of quality in the first half.

Well, in the first half there were no tackles, no fighting. In football now you have got to create atmosphere yourself. These games against Arsenal were always fierce, tackles flying.

The Norwegian pointed out that Manchester United lacked pace and intensity on the pitch.

We didn't have the tempo or intensity today I think, absolutely, and I was disappointed for the first half performance.

Solskjaer said that the inadequate response from his team left him utterly dissapointed.

In the second half I thought we were better. Unfortunately they got the penalty and we just couldn't produce the response.

Will Manchester United respond to criticism by getting back to form while playing for the UEFA Champions League? Fans will look forward to it.